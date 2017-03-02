Former President Bush’s New Pastime: Painting

Former U.S. President George W. Bush discusses his new book "Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief's Tribute to America's Warriors," a collection of his artwork featuring paintings of veterans and stories at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., Wednesday, March 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

A U.S President’s life isn’t always about politics. In fact, several President’s had interesting hobbies.

Richard Nixon liked bowling. Harry Truman played piano. FDR collected stamps. George W. Bush…likes to paint.

In fact, Bush 43 just released a book of his oil paintings called “Portraits Of Courage”.

Dr. Allan Saxe at UT Arlington knows a thing or two about Presidents and their hobbies nut he was surprised to learn George W has some pretty serious art skills. Saxe says the 43rd President’s personality isn’t typical of a painter but after 8 years in the White House, he probably needed a relaxing hobby.

“Often times, a President leaves the White House and heads out on the lecture circuit or the campaign for other candidates and causes. Jimmy Carter because a champion for several charities after leaving office and continues to be. But George W. Bush has stayed out of the public eye for the most part.”

Saxe says while he’s no art critic, he likes the Dubya’s artwork.

The book came out on Tuesday and several of the paintings in it are on display at the George W Bush Presidential center in Dallas.