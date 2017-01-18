Former President George H.W. Bush Takes Turn for the Worse

It appears former President George H.W. Bush has taken a turn for the worse.

In a statement, Spokesman Jim McGrath said the 41st President–who has been hospitalized since Saturday after experiencing shortness of breath–is now in the Intensive Care Unit at Houston Methodist Hospital.

We’re told Bush is in stable condition after undergoing a procedure to protect and clear his airway. That procedure required the former President to be sedated.

Additionally, former First Lady Barbara Bush has also been admitted to Houston Methodist as a precaution after suffering fatigue and coughing.