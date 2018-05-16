Former San Antonio Mayor considers a run for the White House in 2020

Former San Antonio mayor Julian Castro is considering a run for the White House, but he told C-SPAN he won’t make a decision until after the midterm elections.

For now, he’s focused on getting young, progressive Democrats elected in November. The former Housing and Urban Development Secretary has organized a political action committee to help raise money for “young, progressive Democrats” who are running for congressional seats.

“After November and before the end of the year, I”m going to make a decision about my own future,” said Castro. “I haven’t made a decision yet, but I’m going to do that before the end of the year.”

He says there’s a vaccuum of leadership in Washington,D.C.

“This president is taking the country in the wrong direction and I have always had a positive vision for the future of my community and of the country, and that’s why I’m thinking about it,” said Castro.

He says he would prefer a softer foreign policy.

“We get stronger and safer the more that we exercise our soft power, and not necessarily our military power,” Castro told C-Span.

He accused the Trump administration of moving the country backward and making us less safe.

“We’re living in a world in which brainpower is the new currency of success. We get stronger as a country the smarter that we get, the more that we invest in the skills and the ability of our people,” he said.

Castro was thrust into the national political scene in 2012 when President Barack Obama invited him to deliver the keynote address at that year’s Democratic National Convention. He also topped the list of potential running mates for Hillary Clinton in 2016.

“I’m very blessed to have lived my own American dream and I got involved in public service because I wanted to make sure that other people could also reach their dreams, so I’m going to think about it and make a decision before the end of the year,” said Castro.