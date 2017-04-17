Navy Veteran Sues Following E-Cig Battery Blast

A Navy veteran has filed a lawsuit in the aftermath of an e-cigarette battery explosion, which may have left him with permanent injuries.

“It exploded in his pocket, caused his pants to catch fire burning his entire right leg. There’s a pretty big hole in his upper thigh” attorney Randy Sorrels said in describing the injuries suffered by his client Matthew Bonestele last April.

“He’s still suffering pretty significant injury” Sorrels told KTSA News, adding “It’s worse than anything he ever experienced while in the military or serving with the SEALS.

The lawsuit, filed in Travis County, names the battery’s manufacturer LG, as well as its distributor Lightfire Group, and the retailer who sold it, Great Vapes.

“I think there’s been plenty of evidence… and the evidence is growing on a daily basis… of the dangers of these batteries” Sorrels said.

The suit alleges the battery was defectively designed and manufactured, making it dangerous.

“We’re seeing more and more of them (batteries)… and really with the proliferation of television cameras and videos… you’re seeing them in stores, you’re seeing them in buses” Sorrels said, speaking of the dangers he sees in the batteries.