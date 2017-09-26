Former Spur Busted in College Basketball Corruption Case

By Bill O’Neil

A former San Antonio Spur is one of a number of assistant college basketball coaches who now face charges as a result of a sweeping fraud and corruption investigation.

Auburn assistant Chuck Person–who played for the Spurs from 1994 to 1998 is one of at least four coaches charged. He once held the Spurs record for three-pointed made in a season.

In all, ten people face charges in New York City federal court, including managers, financial advisors and representatives of a major sportswear company.

In court documents, prosecutors said the FBI has been investigating the criminal influence of money on college basketball since 2015. They go on to say the investigation has revealed numerous instances of bribes paid by athlete advisors to assistant and associate coaches.