A former Spurs player was arrested on a drunken driving charge Sunday night.

The Express-News reports Devin Brown was involved in a crash in the 1400 block of West Loop 1604 North at around 11 p.m.

Officers noticed an odor of alcohol coming from Brown’s car. He would later fail a field sobriety test.

This is his second drunken driving arrest. He was caught doing the same thing back in 2013.

Brown is a San Antonio native and also played at UTSA.