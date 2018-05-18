Former spy Sergei Skripal released from UK hospital after March nerve agent attack

Pablo_K/iStock/Thinkstock(LONDON) — Sergei Skripal, the former Russian spy who was the target of a nerve agent attack in the United Kingdom earlier this year, was released from the hospital on Friday.

Skripal was admitted to Salisbury District Hospital on March 4, along with his daughter Yulia and a police officer named Nick Bailey. All three have now been discharged.

Salisbury District Hospital CEO Cara Charles-Barks called Skripal’s discharge “fantastic news” in a statement.

“That he, Yulia and DS Bailey have been able to leave us so soon after coming into contact with this nerve agent is thanks to the hard work, skill and professionalism of our clinicians, who provide outstanding care to all our patients, day in and day out.”

The hospital’s Director of Nursing, Lorna Wilkinson, said Skripal will continue his recovery away from the hospital.

The 66-year-old Skripal was found slumped on a park bench with his daughter on March 4. Yulia Skripal was released from the hospital on April 9.

