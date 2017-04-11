Former Teacher Indicted for Assaulting Student

We’re learning more about a former teacher’s arrest amid accusations she assaulted a special needs student.

The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said 59-year old Rosemary Diaz has been indicted by a Grand Jury in two cases of injury to a child or a disabled individual.

The charges are the result of two separate incidents February 1st and 2nd at Indian Creek Elementary School–where Diaz can be seen on video striking and pushing a five-year old autistic child.

Diaz was arrested Monday by Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputies.

“Our children are precious, and we must protect them” Bexar County District Attorney Nico LaHood said, adding “Special needs children are in a category of their own. They truly are the most vulnerable sector of our society.”