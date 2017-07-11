Former TX Comptroller Nominated for Interior Dept Post

By Bill O’Neil

Former Texas Comptroller Susan Combs is in line for a new job in Washington.

Combs has been nominated to serve as the Department of the Interior’s Assistant Secretary for Policy, Management and Budget.

“I am deeply honored to be asked to serve in the Trump Administration and to work with Secretary Zinke” Combs said, adding “The Department of the Interior is an extraordinarily important federal department and I look forward to getting to work.”

A former Big Bend rancher, Combs was the first woman in the State to serve as Agriculture Commissioner before becoming Comptroller.

“Susan is highly qualified, and will be a huge asset as we work to make government more efficient and more accountable to the people” said Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke.

Senator John Cornyn also hailed the nomination.

“Having served at multiple levels of state government, Texans have long benefited from the leadership and tireless work ethic of Susan Combs” Cornyn said.