Former TX Congressman Faces Corruption Charges

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2013, file photo, Rep. Steve Stockman, R-Texas, right, participates in a mock swearing-in ceremony with Speaker of the House Rep. John Boehner, R-Ohio, for the 113th Congress in Washington. Stockman, a suburban Houston Republican is mounting a long-shot challenge from the right against Senate minority whip John Cornyn but has made virtually no public appearances in Texas as questions mount about his campaign finances. Now, hes stopped showing up for his day job, too. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci, File)

A former two-time Texas Congressman is under arrest–charged with trying to collect cash intended for a charity.

Republican Steve Stockman–who served two non-consecutive terms representing an East Texas District–is accused of diverting that cash to his campaign–and for personal use.

In an affidavit, the FBI said “it is a crime for a campaign contribution to be made by one person in the name of another and it is also a crime to make a false statement to the Federal Elections Commission.”

Stockman faces conspiracy charges.