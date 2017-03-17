Former TX Congressman Faces Corruption Charges
FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2013, file photo, Rep. Steve Stockman, R-Texas, right, participates in a mock swearing-in ceremony with Speaker of the House Rep. John Boehner, R-Ohio, for the 113th Congress in Washington. Stockman, a suburban Houston Republican is mounting a long-shot challenge from the right against Senate minority whip John Cornyn but has made virtually no public appearances in Texas as questions mount about his campaign finances. Now, hes stopped showing up for his day job, too. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci, File)
A former two-time Texas Congressman is under arrest–charged with trying to collect cash intended for a charity.
Republican Steve Stockman–who served two non-consecutive terms representing an East Texas District–is accused of diverting that cash to his campaign–and for personal use.
In an affidavit, the FBI said “it is a crime for a campaign contribution to be made by one person in the name of another and it is also a crime to make a false statement to the Federal Elections Commission.”
Stockman faces conspiracy charges.