Foster Care Teens More Likely To Become Pregnant
By Don Morgan
|
Apr 16, 2018 @ 3:36 PM

Teens in Texas foster care are five times more likely to become pregnant than other girls statewide.

A 38-page report by Texans Care for Children says 332 foster care girls were pregnant last year, while 218 foster care youths were already parents.

In a typical year, about one in 20 foster care girls ages 13 to 17 become pregnant – a rate of 5.7 percent, compared to 1.2 percent for girls statewide in that age group.

Foster care teens are more likely to get pregnant due to a number of factors, the lack loving and supportive relationships, unstable family environments and trauma, including neglect or abuse.

RELATED CONTENT

Man Convicted For Killing Student Former 1st Lady Barbara Bush in Failing Health City in Texas issues warnings about Hurricane Harvey debris Cowboys release star WR Dez Bryant after 8 seasons Court rules Exxon must provide documents in climate probe Ken Hitchcock, 3rd in NHL wins, retiring after 22 years
Comments