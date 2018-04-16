Foster Care Teens More Likely To Become Pregnant

Teens in Texas foster care are five times more likely to become pregnant than other girls statewide.

A 38-page report by Texans Care for Children says 332 foster care girls were pregnant last year, while 218 foster care youths were already parents.

In a typical year, about one in 20 foster care girls ages 13 to 17 become pregnant – a rate of 5.7 percent, compared to 1.2 percent for girls statewide in that age group.

Foster care teens are more likely to get pregnant due to a number of factors, the lack loving and supportive relationships, unstable family environments and trauma, including neglect or abuse.