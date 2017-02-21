Four Central Texans Dead in Australian Plane Crash

Emergency personnel work at a light plane crashed in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. The plane crashed into a shopping mall, officials said. (Joe Castro/AAP Image via AP)

Four people from Central Texas are dead after a plane crash in Australia.

The plane slammed in to a shopping mall in Melbourne just after taking off on a chartered flight. Police described the crash as a result of “catastrophic engine failure.”

One of those killed is identified as Russell Munsch, a retired attorney who had litigated some of the biggest bankruptcy cases in the United States, including the proceedings for Houston-based Enron.

Another of those who died is Glenn Garland. He is one of the founders of the Austin-based energy consulting firm CLEAResult, serving as Chief Executive until retiring in 2015.

Also dead is former senior pro golfer Greg Reynolds De Haven, who lived outside of Austin.

De Haven’s sister said he was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, and survived some dangerous work with the FBI.