Four Confirmed S.A. Area Tornadoes

The San Antonio Fire Department reports more than 100 homes were damaged by severe storms that roared across the San Antonio area Sunday night.

The National Weather Service confirmed Monday four tornadoes did touch down.

“We do have confirmation there was one tornado in the Quarry area–particularly near Linda Drive” National Weather Service Forecaster Eric Platt told KTSA News.

Much of the damage was near the Quarry and in Alamo Heights.

“Just a couple blocks over–what a huge impact this tornado has had on Linda Drive… it looks like a war zone” City Councilman Roberto Trevino told KTSA’s Jacks Riccardi, his own home just a short distance away from the devastation.

“I started hearing this howling… then a whistling… it was coming from my front door” Trevino said.

“It does look pretty bad in this neighborhood where I am… a lot of trees ripped out and a lot of roofs ripped off” Mayor Ivy Taylor told KTSA’s Jack Riccardi after taking a first-hand look at some of the damage.

“City crews are out here cleaning up the trees so people can pass through the streets” Taylor said.

A second, slightly weaker tornado touched down in Northeast Bexar County–leaving damage behind in the Camelot and Glen areas.

“We’ve received multiple reports of power lines that were knocked down and roofs that were blown off,” said Forecaster Yvette Benavides.

She says large trees were snapped, leaving debris on the roads and a large power tower was mangled.

A third tornado was confirmed early Monday Afternoon on Putting Green Road, north of Thousand Oaks and Nacogdoches, while a fourth tornado touchdown has been confirmed in Garden Ridge.

At least 45-thousand homes were without power in the immediate aftermath of the storm. CPS Energy crews have been working through the night and in to the day Monday to restore power.

A total of five minor injuries have been confirmed–while the San Antonio Fire Department also confirms some damage of its own.

“We had Fire Station 11 (on Frio Street) and Fire Station 40 (on O’Connor–near Nacogdoches) sustained damage–including having some of the front bay doors blown off (station 11) and part of a roof (Station 40)” the San Antonio Fire Department’s Woody Woodward told KTSA News.

No firefighters were hurt, and those stations remain in operation.

There also was damage in unincorporated areas of Northeast Bexar County, specifically in the Glen, Camelot and New World areas. At least thirty homes have been conformed damaged.

“Looks like the storms just kind of cut a swath through the Glen, Camelot, and New World area” Bexar County’s Monica Ramos told KTSA’s Trey Ware. Earlier, she said two nursing homes in that area were running on auxiliary power.

“We have had a lot of reports of cars being blown off the roadways as the storm came through… and these are vehicles actually being blown off of Montgomery Road” Ramos said.

Several fire departments are providing assistance in damaged areas and efforts are being coordinated by the Bexar County Office of Emergency Management, which has set up a command center at Montgomery Elementary School.