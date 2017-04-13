Free Coffee After Spurs Playoff Wins Returns

Call it a San Antonio tradition–kind of like the Spurs winning NBA Championships.

Spurs fans can again enjoy a free cup of coffee after each Spurs Playoff win–thanks to Valero and Corner Store.

Participating locations will again offer a free cup of premium coffee or cappuccino the morning after a home or away win during the 2017 playoffs.

No purchase or Spurs game ticket is needed to get your cup of coffee. The promotion is open to everyone–with a limit of one cup between 6 and 9 AM the morning after a Spurs victory–for as long as they remain in the Playoffs.