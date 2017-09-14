Fright Fest Opens at Six Flags Friday Night

By Don Morgan

If you can’t wait for Halloween you’re not alone. Six Flags Fiesta Texas loves the holiday so much that they decided to get their annual Freight Fest started earlier than in years past.

The parks Sydne Purvis tells us the biggest Fright Fest ever starts Friday night and will run through Halloween night.

Some new haunted houses are being introduced this year including one that you wear 3-D glasses in order to get the full horrifying treatment.

Add in roller coasters after dark, scare zones and new lives shows, Purvis promises something for all thrill seekers.

All of the haunted houses are included with park admission so to get tickets and learn more about Fright Fest here