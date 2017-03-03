Fresh Air Friday Returns

As more San Antonio residents grow concerned about the city’s air quality, an event called Fresh Air Friday is going to provide a lot of information about what can be done to make it better.

Chris Riley is the Mayor of Leon Valley. She says we were above the federal guidelines for ozone last year

With air pollution a leading cause in long term illnesses, she is hoping more people will help by car pooling, public transportation and not letting their vehicles idle.

Today’s event is at Main Plaza, in front of San Fernando Cathedral and along with the food trucks and live music, there’s going to be several opportunities for you learn more about what can be done to cut down air pollution.

Fresh Air Friday runs from 11:30 until 1.