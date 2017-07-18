Frontier Adds Six Destinations from S.A.

By Don Morgan

New non-stop travel options are coming to San Antonio International Airport.

Denver based Frontier Airlines announced it will add 6 additional non-stop flights from the Alamo City bringing their total to 11.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg was on hand for the announcement.

“This is good news from an economic development standpoint. Great for tourism. Great news because all these cities will offer additional options for the San Antonio traveler.”

The additional routes include New Orleans, Phoenix, San Jose, San Diego, Cincinnati and Orlando.

Frontier is also offering some low introductory rates to kick off the new destinations. Just head to Fly Frontier dot com to book your flight.