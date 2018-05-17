Frontier Airlines adds nine new destinations from San Antonio

In this photograph taken late Monday, Feb. 8, 2016, a Frontier Airlines plane lands on a runway at Denver International Airport. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Frontier Airlines announced nine new destinations out of San Antonio International Airport Thursday morning.

“The new destinations are Albuquerque, Charlotte, Cleveland, Columbus, Jacksonville, Memphis, Omaha, Oklahoma City and Tulsa,” Frontier Airlines Chief Commercial Officer Daniel Shurz told KTSA News.

“Some of these markets are kind of what we would call the tertiary long drive markets — so you know Albuquerque, Tulsa, Oklahoma City — where people might say ‘Okay, I could drive, but it would take all day,'” Brian Pratte, Air Service Administrator at San Antonio International Airport, said.

The new flights are available to be booked immediately with the first flights leaving the airport the week of August 12th.

The new service makes Frontier Airlines the largest airline at the airport — based on the number of destinations served.

“The fact that Frontier has invested significantly, now up to 23 nonstop destinations in San Antonio, shows a huge commitment,” Pratte stated. “They are very pleased with the performance of what’s been added already, thus the reason they have added more.”

Both the airport and the airline expect to see more growth as both see the potential the market has.

“There is a lot of unsatisfied demand through the air,” said Shurz. “I would say this city compared to the other three big metro areas in Texas is relatively under-served.”

Shurz said the airline already has a list of additional markets it would like to serve through San Antonio International Airport, but will wait to see how these new routes perform before adding them.

The airline sees adding new routes like the ones announced Thursday as a big win.

“All airports across the country are competing — there’s a finite level of air service available. There’s only so many planes, so many hours in a day. So we are competing for that aircraft,” Pratte explained. “We are always working with all of our existing and future potential airline partners to gain nonstop service to markets that make sense.”

One big area the airport would like to improve on is the number of flights overseas.

“We’re now the second-largest U.S. city without transatlantic service now. We are actively engaged with European carriers to look at the viability of potential European service,” said Pratte.

The airport said it is working with Frontier and other airlines to add more service to other U.S. markets and beyond in the near future.