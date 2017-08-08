Frontier to Offer New S.A. Flights

In this photograph taken late Monday, Feb. 8, 2016, a Frontier Airlines plane lands on a runway at Denver International Airport. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

By Bill O’Neil

You’ll soon have another option when it comes to flying from San Antonio to the Washington D.C. area… thanks to Frontier Airlines.

“Non-stop service beginning in October to Washington-Dulles–and also to Southern California’s Ontario International Airport” the City of San Antonio’s Aviation Director Russ Handy told KTSA News.

The flights will be part of what’s described as a cross-continent flight that will be offered by Frontier–which will stop in each direction in the Alamo City.

“Best we can tell we are the only part of this new announcement, so these two non-stops are solely coming out of San Antonio” Handy said.

Meanwhile, Handy said the Airport continues to focus on working with City and federal leaders on another S.A. to D.C. flight.

“We’re still working very hard on the Washington Reagan National non-stop service… there’s a legislative issue with that we’ve been working on pretty hard for some time” Handy said.

Ticket sales for the new flights are already underway. Both will be offered year-round, four times per week.