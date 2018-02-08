Frontier Offers New Non-Stop To RDU

In this photograph taken late Monday, Feb. 8, 2016, a Frontier Airlines plane lands on a runway at Denver International Airport. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

A new non-stop option is being offered at San Antonio International Airport.

The direct flight to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina is being offered by Frontier Airlines and will begin April 9th.

The City’s Aviation Director Russ Handy says Raleigh-Durham is a large unserved destination for San Antonio with more than 60,000 travelers going between SAT and RDU every year.

That’s because of the many high tech companies and three major universities in Raleigh-Durham. Plus the non-stop flight will get you closer to those many great beaches on the outer banks.

You can learn more at Fly Frontier dot com.