Frustrated Justice of the Peace Sets $4-Billion Bond

A frustrated Justice of the Peace in Bell County sets a $4-billion bond for a murder suspect.

Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown set that bond after she first attempted to set a $100-thousand bond for 25-year old Antonio Willis, who turned himself in to police this week in a murder that took place in Killeen late last year.

Prosecutors quickly objected to the lower amount–leading a frustrated Brown to set the bond at $4-billion.

Brown later said the setting of exorbitant bonds that force too many people to remain in jail until their trials is “ridiculous,” and she hopes a State District Judge will lower the bond amount when it is reviewed.