Killer Set to be Executed

The lawyer for a Fort Worth man set to die for the 1987 murder of a father and his infant son doesn’t expect any last-minute appeals to try to stop the sentence from being carried out.

61-year old James Bigby is scheduled to die Tuesday Evening for the shooting of Michael Trekell and the suffocation of Trekell’s four-month old son Jayson inside their Arlington home on Christmas Eve that year.

Evidence presented at trial showed Bigby killed two other men, believing they and Trekell were conspiring against him in a workers’ compensation case.

The U.S. Supreme Court refused to review Bigby’s case two years ago. He’d be the fourth inmate executed in Texas this year, and the sixth put to death in the United States in 2017.