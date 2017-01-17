Funeral for Archbishop Flores Tuesday

Archbishop Emeritus Patrick Flores will be laid to rest Tuesday afternoon.

His funeral mass, honoring his life, is at 1pm at San Fernando Cathedral downtown.

“He had such a big heart,” Sister Jane Ann Slater told KTSA News about Flores.

She said he loved being a priest and loved helping the poor.

“He’s noted for giving things away, you know, things of real value that he had,” she said. “He simply would give them away or have them raffled off to raise money for the poor.”

He was a pioneer, tabbed as the first Mexican-American Bishop in the United States. And, in 1987, he got the Pope to visit San Antonio.

“He lived what I think we’re supposed to be, so we have a great model to follow,” Slater said.

A quick heads up if you’re driving near Main Plaza Tuesday.

Dolorosa from Santa Rosa to Flores will be closed near Main Plaza from 9am to 4pm for the funeral of Archbishop Emeritus Flores at San Fernando Cathedral.

If you plan to take rideshare or a taxi to the funeral, there will be a drop off area between Commerce and Travis.