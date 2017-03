42-years later–police in Georgia said an arrest has been made in the murder of a 16-year old girl.

Police in Warner-Robbins said 59-year old Mary Jane Stewart has been arrested in San Antonio, and charged with the 1975 stabbing death of Cheryl White. At last check, Stewart was awaiting extradition back to Georgia.

Investigators said White and Stewart–who was 18 at the time–knew each other. White would have been 57-years old today.