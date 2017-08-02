Galveston Pulls Ford SUVs Off the Road

By Bill O’Neil

The City of Galveston has followed in the Austin Police Department’s footsteps in pulling dozens of Ford Explorer SUVs out of service over carbon monoxide concerns.

Most of the vehicles taken off of the road are used by the Galveston Police Department. The Austin Police Department removed more then 400 SUVs from service late last week, pointing to a number of reports claiming officers had been sickened by exposure to carbon monoxide.

Ford has said it will pay for repairs to police vehicles.