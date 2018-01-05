The Gang of Four (Jan. 5, 2018) Nico LaHood (from left), Gilbert Garcia, Jack Riccardi, and Robert Fleming KTSA radio host Jack Riccardi invites District Attorney Nico Lahood, Robert Fleming, and Gilbert Garcia about the big topics of the week. CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW BexarDistrict attorneyGang of FourGilbert Garciajack riccardiNico LaHoodrobert flemingSan Antoniotexas Related Content AUDIO: The Gang of Four (May 12, 2017) Leadership in Our Hour of Crisis: Chief Brown Random Wednesday Thoughts From Your Talk Jockey Just So I Understand How This Works A Few Thoughts For A New Week Michael Flynn is Merely The First Of Many Targets