Gas Leak Forces Evacuation of Hillcrest ES

By Bill O’Neil

A gas leak in the neighborhood leads to the evacuation of Hillcrest Elementary School.

The San Antonio Independent School District quickly moved those students to Burbank High School.

“All the students were evacuated by bus–where they’re now being provided lunch at the auditorium of the high school” the District’s Leslie Price told KTSA News.

The gas leak was quickly repaired, and we’re told the District will return students to Hillcrest–with dismissal set for the normal time.

“We’ll keep them safe there… there’s no problems with the gas in that area” Price said.