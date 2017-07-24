Gas Price Average Back at $2 in S.A.

By Bill O’Neil

Going up. The average price per gallon of regular unleaded has made it back to the $2 mark in the Alamo City.

It’s all the result of what has been a recent run-up in the crude oil market.

“This week could see a minor increase in San Antonio… but oil prices have given up a little bit of ground” Gasbuddy.com’s Patrick DeHaan told KTSA News.

Overall, 40 days left of the summer driving season, and gas prices are likely to spend the bulk of the rest of the summer holding relatively close to where prices are today” DeHaan said.

That of course is minus any major disruption from something like a hurricane that might have a big impact in the Gulf of Mexico. On the positive side for drivers, DeHaan said OPEC’s meeting this week–which did result in some oil production quotas, did not create any major news.

“After Labor Day, we likely will see some price relief, accompanied by more price relief as we roll back to cheaper winter gasoline. That happens September 16th” DeHaan said.