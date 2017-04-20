Gas Price Jump Continues in S.A., Slows Down Around TX

Gas prices continue to climb across the State of Texas–though the rate of increase appears to be slowing down.

AAA Texas reported the Statewide average price per gallon of regular unleaded bounced up by two-cents over the last week–with prices either holding steady, or in some cases falling in some major metropolitan markets.

The San Antonio average saw the biggest increase over the last week–with a five-cent per gallon jump–pushing the Alamo City’s average to $2.20 per gallon.

The lowest average price per gallon right now is found in Corpus Christi–the highest in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.