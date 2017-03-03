Gas Prices Beginning to Climb Again

Going up….

Prices at gas pumps around the Lone Star State are beginning to climb again.

New numbers from AAA Texas show the Statewide average price per gallon of regular unleaded bounced up by four-cents over the last week.

The San Antonio average moved up by one-cent, remaining the lowest in Texas among the State’s major metropolitan areas.

Prices have risen sharply in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex over the last week, where the highest averages are found.

Experts have been warning prices will soon begin to climb aggressively as refineries begin the process of transitioning to the more expensive summer blend gasoline–after what is typically called “maintenance season.”