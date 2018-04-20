Gas prices climb

Texas and nationwide retail gasoline prices have jumped 7 cents per gallon this week.

AAA Texas reported the average price at the pump statewide was $2.52 per gallon. Drivers across the country are paying an average $2.74 per gallon.

The association survey found Midland has the most expensive gasoline in Texas this week at an average $2.72 per gallon. The Sherman and Denison area has the state’s cheapest gasoline at an average $2.37 per gallon. Here in San Antonio, we’re paying an average of $2.41.

AAA experts say U.S. gasoline prices are at their most expensive point in nearly three years. Officials say higher crude oil prices, unrest in the Middle East, strong domestic demand, record production rates and a global oil supply surplus have contributed to the increase.