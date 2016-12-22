Gas Prices Climbing for Your Christmas Road Trip

One final look at gas price numbers ahead of Christmas shows you’re continuing to pay more when you pull up at the pump to fill up.

According to AAA Texas, the Statewide average price per gallon of regular unleaded is up by three-cents over the last week–now sitting at $2.06.

The San Antonio average is also up by four-cents over the last week–climbing to $1.99 per gallon. That’s also the lowest current average in a major metropolitan area in the Lone Star State–and the only one under the $2 per gallon mark.

On the other end of the price spectrum, the highest average price per gallon in Texas can be found in Dallas at $2.10.