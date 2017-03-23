Gas Prices Climbing Again

Going up… pump prices appear to be climbing again across much of the Lone Star State.

New numbers from AAA Texas show the Statewide average price per gallon of regular unleaded has bounced up by two-cents over the last week.

The San Antonio average climbed by one-cent–but at $2.03 per gallon remains among the lowest averages in Texas–tied with Texarkana.

The highest average in the State can be found right now in El Paso–while the Dallas-Fort Worth area saw the biggest price increases over the last week.