Gas Prices Continue to Climb Across Much of Texas

By Bill O’Neil

Gas prices continue to climb across much of the Lone Star State.

New numbers from AAA Texas show the Statewide average price per gallon of regular unleaded bounced up by two-cents over the last week. The San Antonio average is up by four-cents–but at $2.10 per gallon it is the lowest average of any major metropolitan market in Texas.

Across the State, prices bounced up sharply in El Paso over the last week. Against the trend, averages fell in Dallas and Fort Worth–though the Metroplex continues to rate among the highest averages in Texas.