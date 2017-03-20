Gas Prices Continue to Fall as Spring Arrives

Even as the calendar turns from winter to spring–prices at San Antonio gas pumps continue to fall.

“It’s possible we could see yet another decrease during the spring time” Gasbuddy.com’s Patrick DeHaan told KTSA News, adding “This is a fairly rare trend that gas prices go down during the spring.”

DeHaan said a continued weak crude oil market is acting as a drag on pump prices, pulling them lower across much of the United States.

That could also mean the Alamo City’s average might fall under that $2 mark in the very near future.

“We could see a brief window that San Antonio gets back under that $2 per gallon mark… though i wouldn’t expect it to hold for too long” DeHaan said.

In the end, DeHaan does expect the market to correct itself–at least a bit–as the typical “refinery maintenance season” sets in.

“Yes, there will eventually be an increase–perhaps in the April to May time window. That increase may be much smaller than we expected a few months ago… thanks to the drop in the price of oil” DeHaan said.