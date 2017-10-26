Gas Prices Continue to Fall

By Don Morgan

Another drop in gas prices across the state of Texas with the lowest prices per gallon found in San Antonio.

Daniel Armbruster at Triple A Texas says prices dropped by about 5 cents per gallon since last week, down to an average of $2.14.

The decline is due to a couple of factors.

1. Demand is down which means there is a larger supply.

2. Refineries are switching to what’s called the “winter blend”.

It’s cheaper to produce so gas stations can knock off a few cents per gallon every week.

Armbruster expects the downward trend to continue as way make our way to the Holiday Season.