Gas Prices Continue to March Down

By Elizabeth Ruiz

The decline in gas prices continues at pumps around San Antonio and across the Lone Star State.

“Gas prices this week falling steadily for the fifth consecutive week across the State of Texas” Daniel Armbruster with AAA Texas told KTSA News.

The auto club reported the Statewide average price per gallon of regular unleaded has fallen by six-cents over the last week.

“With the decrease in demand as we head in to fall and also refineries getting back online post Hurricane Harvey, inventories are rising back up” Armbruster said in explaining the continuing price drop.

Right now, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on av erage at $2.40 per gallon… drivers in Texarkana the least at $2.18.

On average, drivers in the Alamo City are paying $2.19 per gallon following an eight-cent drop.