Gas Prices Continue to Quickly Climb

There’s no sign of any let up in the run up in prices at gas pumps around San Antonio or across Texas as we reach the first full weekend of the new year.

“Prices all across the State of Texas moved higher over the last week, even though the demand for fuel is low in January” the auto club’s Doug Shupe told KTSA News.

New numbers from AAA Texas put the Statewide average price per gallon of regular unleaded at $2.16–reflecting a jump of five-cents over the last week.

The San Antonio average is also up by six-cents in the first week of the new year–putting it at $2.10 per gallon.

“In San Antonio, drivers are actually paying among the cheapest gas prices in the State right now” Shupe said, adding “The markets are reacting to what OPEC is doing.”

The oil cartel is expected to begin implementing a production cut this month–which has put upward pressure on oil–and gasoline prices.

“Drivers across the nation actually paid the highest gas prices on New Year’s Day since 2014” Shupe said.

On the whole, the highest average pump price sin Texas are found right now in the Dallas/Fort Worth area–the lowest in El Paso.