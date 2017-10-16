Gas Prices Continue to Retreat Across S.A.

By Bill O’Neil

Gas prices continue to fall sharply at pumps around the Alamo City as the impacts of Hurricane Harvey drift further and further in to the past.

New numbers from Gasbuddy.com show the average price per gallon in San Antonio has fallen by about nine-cents over the last week.

“While prices nationally remain an average of 2-cents higher than a year ago, we’ll likely continue to see improvement at the pump… as supply outpaces demand and gasoline inventories continue their slow recovery as we soon close out an active hurricane season” Gasbuddy.com’s Patrick DeHaan said.

The San Antonio average is now 27=-cents less per gallon than one month ago–and 22-cents higher than at this same time last year.