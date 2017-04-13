Gas Prices Continue to Rise Sharply

Just in time for the weekend–AAA Texas reported the Statewide average price per gallon of regular unleaded has jumped by six-cents over the last week.

Sharply rising oil prices have been blamed for the increases we’re seeing at the pump.

Most major cities in Texas have seen large increases in recent days, with the biggest jumps seen in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The Metrpolex also boasts the highest average price per gallon in the State right now.

On the other end of the scale, the San Antonio average remains the lowest in Texas at $2.15 per gallon–despite a five-cent jump this week.