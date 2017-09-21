Gas Prices Continue Slow Post-Harvey Decline

By Bill O’Neil

Prices at gas pumps around San Antonio and across Texas continue to slowly fall in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

“Gas prices are dropping as the situation with refineries and gasoline deliveries ios positively progressing” Sarah Schimmer with AAA Texas said.

New numbers from the Auto Club show the Statewide average price per gallon of regular unleaded fell by four-cents across the Lone Star State over the last week.

The San Antonio average declined by four-cents as well–dropping below the $2.50 mark.

“Analysts say pump prices may continue on this declining trend in to the coming weeks as the regions affected by Irma and Harvey resume normal operations” Schimmer said.

The Dallas-Fort Worth area continues to boast the highest average in the State at $2.51 per gallon–the lowest is found in Amarillo at $2.34.