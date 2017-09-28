Gas Prices Continue to Slowly Fall

By Elizabeth Ruiz

Retail gasoline prices in Texas continue a downward slide as refineries ramp up production following Hurricane Harvey.

AAA Texas reports the statewide average at the pump in Texas fell 4 cents to an average of $2.44 for a gallon of regular unleaded.

“Gas prices are getting cheaper by the day, little by little,” said Daniel Armbruster with AAA Texas.

San Antonio drivers are paying an average of $2.42 a gallon, down 4 cents from last week.

“With the switchover to winter blend gasoline, consumer demand continuing to slow as we head into fall and Gulf Coast refineries reportedly getting back to normal operations, drivers can expect cheaper prices at the pump as we head into October,” said Armbruster.

Nationwide gasoline prices slipped 3 cents to average $2.57 per gallon.

Amarillo has the lowest gas prices in Texas this week at an average $2.32 per gallon. Drivers in El Paso are paying the most at an average $2.49 per gallon.

Nationwide gasoline prices slipped 3 cents to average $2.57 per gallon.