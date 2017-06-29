Gas Prices Continue to Tumble Ahead of July 4th Weekend

By Bill O’Neil

Those prices at the gas pump just keep on falling across the Lone Star State–even ahead of what will be a very busy Fourth of July Weekend on the roads.

“(In) San Antonio, it’s $1.97 on average to fill up–that’s down six-cents from last week and nine-cents lower than the Independence Day Weekend we saw last year” Daniel Armbruster with AAA Texas told KTSA News.

Right now, the Statewide average price per gallon of regular unleaded sits at $2.04.

“At about 52% off the gas stations across the State of Texas gas is now less than $2 per gallon” Armbruster said.

“In fact, the price of gas has fallen for 27 consecutive days… record refinery rates, high gasoline and crude inventory and less than favorable demand this year” Armbruster added.

Ahead of the holiday weekend, the highest average prices can be found in Galveston–the lowest in Amarillo.