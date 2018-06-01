Gas prices could be leveling off

Texas drivers are paying the highest gas prices since 2014. AAA Texas reports the cost at the pump climbed two cents this week to settle at an average of $2.78 a gallon. That’s an 18-cent jump since the beginning of May, but prices could be stabilizing soon.

“There is some news that OPEC may raise production levels to help ease global supply concerns,” said Armbruster.

While the statewide average in Texas increased slightly on the week, many cities surveyed by AAA saw slight decreases or remained the same.

“Gas prices in San Antonio actually went up two cents on the week,” said Armbruster. The average price at the pump here is $2.70.

The highest prices are in Midland where the average cost is $3.10 a gallon.