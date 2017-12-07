Gas Prices Drop Ahead Of Weekend

Filing up your tank for that weekend road trip will cost a little less. Gas prices are dropping again.

Triple A Texas is reporting the statewide average is down three cents per gallon from last week, now sitting at 2.24.

Their latest survey of gas stations in the major metro areas finds the lowest prices are right here in San Antonio.

The average here, at 2.13 a gallon. At the other end of the scale is the statewide high of 2.52. That’s the average drivers in the Midland area are paying.

When you compare to where we were a year ago, the statewide average is 25 cents a gallon higher.

So why the drop? It’s the cheaper winter blend of fuel being produced at facilities coupled with low demand at the gas pumps.

Experts predict a slight increase in the average price per gallon as we get closer to Christmas and demand for fuel increases.