Gas Prices Expected to Continue to Rise

By Bill O’Neil

We aren’t out of the woods yet.

That’s the word from AAA Texas–which expects prices at Texas gas pumps to bounce up another five to ten cents in the next week thanks to the after-effects of Hurricane Harvey–even as refineries impacted by the storm get back to operations.

For now, the Auto Club reports the Statewide average price per gallon of regular unleaded has held steady at $2.54 per gallon over the last few days.

The San Antonio average is up by one-cent in recent days–but a whopping 38-cents over the last week.

“Consumers could even see an additional surge (in prices) if Hurricane Irma hits Florida this weekend” Daniel Armbruster with AAA Texas said, adding “Analysts say drivers may begin seeing relief from the gas price price spike towards the end of this month.”

Right now, the lowest average price per gallon in the Lone Star State can be found in Amarillo at $2.37. The highest in the Dallas-Fort Worth area at nearly $2.70 per gallon.