Gas Prices Falling Fast As Harvey’s Impact Wanes

By Bill O’Neil

As Hurricane Harvey gets smaller and smaller in our rear view mirror–prices have begun to quickly fall at gas pumps across the Alamo City area.

“The good news doesn’t stop there. We’ll likely continue to see San Antonio’s average drop in the next few days” Gasbuddy.com’s Patrick DeHaan told KTSA News.

DeHaan said the decline in prices will likely be a trend for a while.

“That could continue for a few weeks–all thanks to refineries getting back online after Harvey” DeHaan said.

Meanwhile, the now-completed switchover to winter blend fuel should also help in pushing prices lower.

“Now the whole country–with the exception of California–is back to winter gasoline that is easier to produce… it costs less” DeHaan said.

There’s just one potential hitch that could interrupt those falling prices.

“We’re still in the peak of hurricane season. The peak really lasts until the end of September” DeHaan said, pointing out the full hurricane season doesn’t come to a close until the end of November.