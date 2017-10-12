Gas Prices Falling Sharply in SA, Across TX

By Bill O’Neil

Going down… down… down.

That’s the theme we’re seeing at gas pumps around the Lone Star State as we move further and further away from the impacts Hurricane Harvey had on the fuel market.

“Real relief at the pumps… four consecutive weeks that we’ve seen gas prices fall across the State of Texas” Daniel Armbruster with AAA Texas told KTSA News.

On the whole, the Statewide average price per gallon of regular unleaded dropped by seven-cents over the last week. The decline in San Antonio was even bigger.

“Down nine-cents from last week and down 25-cents from a month ago” Armbruster said of the Alamo City’s average.

San Antonio currently ranks among the lowest averages in the State–trailing behind Amarillo and Texarkana. The highest average price per gallon is found right now in El Paso.

The experts chalk up the big decline in gas prices to the continuing recovery of the fuel market from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Harvey.

“We’re starting to see demand fall as we go in to the fall season, and analysts predict that we could see prices soon close to where they were at the time that Hurricane Harvey hit” Armbruster said.