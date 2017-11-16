Gas Prices Flat as Millions Prepare to Travel for Turkey Day

By Bill O’Neil

Planning to hit the road for the long Thanksgiving weekend? If so, you’ll have plenty of company on the highways.

“Nearly 4-million Texans projected to hit the roads according to the AAA Texas Thanksgiving Holiday projections… that’s a 3% increase over last year” the Auto Club’s Daniel Armbruster told KTSA News.

Armbruster said relatively low gas prices are a part of what’s driving people to take those long trips.

“We have a strong economy. Consumer confidence is up. Also, we’re seeing some of the lowest airfares that we’ve seen in about four years on average” Armbruster said.

Those lower airfares will result in a nice bump up in the number of flyers for Thanksgiving.

“Of course most people will be traveling by automobile. About 3.6 million people will travel by car” Armbruster said, adding that when it comes to filling up that gas tank–you’re still finding the best prices at the pump in Texas in the Alamo City.

“San Antonio is where you can find the cheapest gas prices in the State of Texas this week” Armbruster said, adding “It’s been consistently the lowest in the state for the past few weeks.”