Gas Prices Headed Up, S.A. Still Lowest in TX

By Bill O’Neil

Gas prices are marching up across the Lone Star State and San Antonio is not immune.

However, there is a silver lining for drivers in the Alamo City.

“At $1.99 San Antonio is the only area surveyed in Texas that’s still paying below $2 per gallon” Daniel Armbruster with AAA Texas told KTSA News.

“It’s four-cents more than what we were paying last week–but about two-cents less than at this time last year” Armbruster said.

Overall, the Statewide average price per gallon of regular unleaded is up by three-cents over the last week. Drivers in Dallas are paying the most on average at $2.19.

All things considered, Armbruster said most drivers in Texas are finding prices at the pump that are similar to what they were seeing at this time last year.

“Amarillo… some area like that are paying a lot more than what they were paying last year, but for the most part, the prices aren’t too far off from what we were paying a year ago” Armbruster said.